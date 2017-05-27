close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

French Open 2017: Vannemreddy Abhimanyu grabs wild card for Roland Garros junior event

The 17-year-old Abhimanyu tamed the fighting Japanese 6-1 4-6 6-1 in two hours and 15 minutes at court number six of Roland Garros.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 22:55
French Open 2017: Vannemreddy Abhimanyu grabs wild card for Roland Garros junior event
Courtesy: Twitter

Paris: Abhimanyu Vannemreddy earned a wildcard entry into Junior French Open with a fighting win over Hikaru Shiraishi in the final of the Rendez-Vous event, here on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Abhimanyu tamed the fighting Japanese 6-1 4-6 6-1 in two hours and 15 minutes at court number six of Roland Garros.

But to the Shiraiashi's credit, he showed exemplary fighting spirit as twice he was bleeding from his nose due to heat but never threw in the towel.

It has been an amazing journey for Abhimanyu too as he was not the supposed to compete in the Rendez-Vous as he had lost the Rendez-Vous regional qualifying final to Siddanth Banthia.

Banthia got injured and pulled out, allowing Abhimanyu to come in as last-minute replacement. The Bengaluru boy grabbed the opportunity with both hands and became the first Indian to win the event.

In the previous two editions, none of the four Indians, who competed had not even qualified for the final.

"It's just beginning. I hope I keep winning matches. It is my first time in Europe and it has happened. It means a lot. There is a road ahead and I will give my best," Abhimanyu said after the win.

Coach Vivek Stayajit, who accompanied the Indian player, said,"Abhi kept his calm. The way the Japanese fought, it can unruffled the player in the deciding set. But he stuck to his game plan, kept concentration."

Former Davis Cupper Vishal Uppal, who had trained Abhimanyu,said:"I am proud of him. Our collective hard work has silenced all the critics, who feel that we can't make in India. This is a big step in right direction for Indian tennis."

With Shiraishi struggling with the heat badly, Abhimanyu just raced away with the first set but the way Japanese came back after taking medical timeout was very inspiring.

He refused to throw in the towel. With cotton stuffed in one nostril to stop oozing, Shiraishi played very smartly in the second set.

He consistently attacked Abhimanyu's serve and played mostly on the Indian's backhand to open the court for winners.

Kairaishi used drop shot very effectively. He slowed down the game to snatch momentum from Abhimanyu. However, Abhimanyu kept fighting and managed to break his opponent in the sixth game for a 4-2 lead.

It was a stunning backhand winner from a very difficult angle by Abhimanyu that sealed the break.

However, he dropped serve in the next game with the Japanese again playing smartly with drop shots. Abhimanyu saved two break chances but the Japanese sealed the break with a volley winner.

Serving to stay in the set at 4-5, Abhimanyu buckled under pressure and served a double fault on the second breakpoint.

Japanese stayed solid and served out the set in te next game. Shiraishi out Abhimanyu under pressure from the first game of the deciding set by attacking the net more but somehow the Indian managed to hold.

Surprise unforced errors from the Japanese, gave Abimanyu two break chances and Shiraishi allowed the Indian take a 2-0 lead by sending a backhand to net on first chance.

He served out the next game at love to take a comfortable 3-0 lead which became 4-0 with second break of serve. From there, it was not difficult for him to close the match.

TAGS

Abhimanyu VannemreddyJunior French OpenwildcardRoland Garrostennis news

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Magical Jos Buttler reverse pull is one shot everyone&#039;s talking about — WATCH
cricket

England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Magical Jos Buttler rever...

WATCH: Confident Ajinkya Rahane gives a glimpse on how India will defend ICC Champions Trophy
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Confident Ajinkya Rahane gives a glimpse on how Indi...

ICC Champions Trophy: Down with fever, star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to miss warm-up match against New Zealand
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Down with fever, star all-rounder Yuv...

Aditi Ashok makes Volvik LPGA Championship cut after spirited second round performance
Other Sports

Aditi Ashok makes Volvik LPGA Championship cut after spirit...

French Open 2017: Young bloods Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev aiming to upset old guard at Roland Garros
Tennis

French Open 2017: Young bloods Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zve...

Traditional powerhouses Mohun Bagan, East Bengal declare unofficial war against Indian Super League
Football

Traditional powerhouses Mohun Bagan, East Bengal declare un...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video