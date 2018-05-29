French Open 2018: Serena Williams returns to Grand Slam action on day three

Paris: Former world number one Serena Williams returns to Grand Slam action for the first time in over 15 months, when she goes up against Czech Kristyna Pliskova in the French Open first round on Tuesday.

American Williams, 36, has not played a major tournament since winning the 23rd title at the 2017 Australian Open, having given birth to her daughter Alexis in September.

World number one Simona Halep, chasing a maiden grand slam crown, will start her campaign against American Alison Riske.

In the men`s draw, third seed Marin Cilic takes on Australian James Duckworth.

Defending champion Rafa Nadal will look to wrap up his first-round match against Italian Simone Bolelli after rain halted play on Monday evening. The Spaniard leads 6-4 6-3 0-3.

Order of play on the main showcourts (all matches first round, times GMT, prefix numbers denote seeding):

Court Philippe Chatrier (play starts at 0900)

3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) v James Duckworth (Australia)

1-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v Simone Bolelli (Italy) (Nadal leads 6-4 6-3 0-3)

Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Serena Williams (U.S.)

Jeremy Chardy (France) v 17-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)

1-Simona Halep (Romania) v Alison Riske (U.S.)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen (0900)

24-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) v John Millman (Australia)

28-Maria Sharapova (Russia) v Richel Hogenkamp (Netherlands)

Duan Yingying (China) v 7-Caroline Garcia (France)

Nicolas Mahut (France) v 5-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina)

Court One (0900)

3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia)

Steve Johnson (U.S.) v 25-Adrian Mannarino (France)

11-Julia Goerges (Germany) v Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia)

Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) - Julien Benneteau (France)