Caroline Wozniacki

French Open: Caroline Wozniacki crushes Parmentier to reach fourth round

 Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki whizzed into the fourth round of the French Open with a brutal 6-0 6-3 demolition of local favourite Pauline Parmentier on Friday.

In front of an half empty Court Philippe Chatrier under threatening skies, the Danish second seed barely broke sweat to set up a meeting with Russian Daria Kasatkina.

A woeful Parmentier managed only six points in the opening set, four of them being gifted by Wozniacki`s unforced errors.

There was a brief smile on wildcard Parmentier`s face when she finally won three games -- after losing the first 11.

Wozniacki quickly regained control and wrapped it up on the second match point when the Frenchwoman sent a forehand long -- her 27th unforced error of the match.

