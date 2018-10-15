हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tennis

French Open champion Simona Halep earns second successive year-end top ranking

The 27-year-old Romanian beat Sloane Stephens at the Roland Garros to win her maiden Grand Slam title in June.

French Open champion Simona Halep earns second successive year-end top ranking
Image Credits: Twitter/@Simona_Halep

French Open champion Simona Halep will finish the year as the women`s world number one for the second season in a row, the WTA said on Monday.

"Finishing the season as the world number one last year was a huge honour for me," Halep said in a WTA news release. "To do it for the second time in 2018 feels like a special achievement, especially having also won my first Grand Slam this year."

The 27-year-old Romanian beat Sloane Stephens at the Roland Garros to win her maiden Grand Slam title in June. Halep is all set to complete a time period of 40 weeks at the top of the rankings by the end of the season.

“Simona enjoyed another outstanding season and it is a privilege to be able to celebrate her earning the 2018 WTA Year-End World No.1 Singles Player for the second consecutive year,” stated WTA CEO and Chairman Steve Simon. “Winning a Grand Slam title and reaching six finals overall this season is a remarkable achievement, while off the court Simona
embodies all the values that are befitting of the WTA Tour’s No.1 player.”

Halep was scheduled to play in Moscow this week before rounding out her season at the WTA Finals in Singapore. However, she suffered a herniated disk in her back earlier this month casting doubts with regard to her participation in both events. 

Tags:
TennisSimona HalepSloane StephensWTA

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close