हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
French Open

French Open: Garbine Muguruza through as Lesia Tsurenko retires hurt

Spain`s Garbine Muguruza reached the quarter-finals of the French Open without raising a sweat when her Ukrainian opponent Lesia Tsurenko retired after just two games on Monday.

French Open: Garbine Muguruza through as Lesia Tsurenko retires hurt
Twitter

PARIS: Spain`s Garbine Muguruza reached the quarter-finals of the French Open without raising a sweat when her Ukrainian opponent Lesia Tsurenko retired after just two games on Monday.

The third seed, bidding for a second title in Paris after her 2016 triumph, was 2-0 ahead when Tsurenko pulled out with an injury.

She will face two-times champion Maria Sharapova for a place in the semis after Sharapova`s opponent, Serena Williams, pulled out before the start of their eagerly-awaited duel.

Tags:
French OpenGarbine MuguruzaSpainLesia TsurenkoMaria SharapovaSerena WilliamsTennis

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close