French Open: Great Dane Caroline Wozniacki in solid form early in Paris

PARIS (Reuters): The most recently minted Grand Slam champion in tennis booked her second round French Open slot on Monday as Caroline Wozniacki overcame a stuttering start to beat Danielle Collins 7-6(2) 6-1 in Paris.

The Dane, who landed her first major at the Australian Open earlier this year in what was her 43rd Grand Slam attempt, generally prefers faster surfaces, but looked increasingly at ease once she had ironed out some early glitches.

Collins, coming into this tournament on a career-high ranking of 42, fought throughout but was unable to hold off Wozniacki who won on a bizarre point after the umpire ruled a Collins shot had been long while the American, her back turned, was preparing to play on.

Seeded two here, Wozniacki is one of six players who could end the tournament world number one.