Rafael Nadal

French Open: Nadal too hot for Pella as he rolls into third round

The Spanish world number one has now won his last 27 sets at Roland Garros, having captured a 10th title last year without dropping a set.

Paris: Reigning champion Rafael Nadal bludgeoned his way into the French Open third round with a 6-2 6-1 6-1 defeat of outclassed Argentine Guido Pella on Thursday.

With rain showers forecast at Roland Garros the 31-year-old wasted no time on Court Suzanne Lenglen after saving four break points in the first game against the 78th-ranked Pella.

Once that early danger had been snuffed out Nadal offered up a masterclass against his fellow left-hander and his forehand was too hot for Pella to handle.

Next in the firing line for Nadal is Frenchman Richard Gasquet. 

