French Open prize money increases to more than USD 48 million

Paris: Total prize money for the French Open will go up by around eight per cent this year, with the men's and women's champions winning 2.2 million euros (USD 2.7 million) each, an increase of 100,000 euros.

Roland Garros director Guy Forget says that the total prize money will reach 39.197 million euros (USD 48 million), an increase of about 3 million euros from last year. This year's tournament in Paris is scheduled for May 27-June 10.