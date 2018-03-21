हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

French Open prize money increases to more than USD 48 million

Roland Garros director Guy Forget says that the total prize money will reach 39.197 million euros (USD 48 million), an increase of about 3 million euros from last year.

PTI| Updated: Mar 21, 2018, 13:53 PM IST
Comments |
French Open prize money increases to more than USD 48 million
Photo: Twitter

Paris: Total prize money for the French Open will go up by around eight per cent this year, with the men's and women's champions winning 2.2 million euros (USD 2.7 million) each, an increase of 100,000 euros.

Roland Garros director Guy Forget says that the total prize money will reach 39.197 million euros (USD 48 million), an increase of about 3 million euros from last year. This year's tournament in Paris is scheduled for May 27-June 10.

Tags:
TennisFrench OpenRoland GarrosGuy Forget
Next
Story

American Amanda Anisimova overcomes Wang Qiang, to face Garbine Muguruza in Miami Open second round

Trending