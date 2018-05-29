French Open: Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin look for winning start

Paris: Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin will aim to kick-start their French Open campaign on a winning note when they play the round-of-64 of the men`s doubles event here on Tuesday.

Bopanna and Vasselin will square off with the American team of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe to book their place in the second round of the second major of the season.

Bopanna and Vasseline are heading to the French Open on the back of their quarter-final exit in the Lyon Open. The Indo-French duo failed to capitalise on their first-set win and slumped to a 7-5, 4-6 , 7-10 defeat at the hands of the Dutch-Czech Republic team of Matwe Middelkoop and Roman Jebavy.

Meanwhile, Bopanna will also play in the mixed doubles event when he begins his campaign at the Rolland Garros along with Hungarian tennis star Timea Babos tomorrow.

Bopanna and Babos will face the Chinese-Australian team of Zhang Shuai and John Peers in the last-64 round.

Bopanna, who continued to lead for India in rankings for men`s doubles as he stood at the 19th place, was recently recommended for the prestigious Arjuna Award.