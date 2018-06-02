हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rohan Bopanna

French Open: Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin reach French Open quarters

Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin shocked top seeded Marcelo Melo and Lukasz Kubot in straight sets to reach the men's doubles quarterfinals of the French Open.

The 13th seeded Indo-French team beat the Brazilian-Polish combo 6-4 7-6(1) in one hour and 30 minutes in the third round.

It's the third time that Bopanna has reached quarterfinal stage at Roland Garros. He made it to the last-eight pairs in 2011 and 2016 also. 

Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin saved five of the six break chances while they converted two of the breakpoints on their opponents' serve.

They next face Nikola Mektic and Alexander Peya for a place in the semifinals. 

Bopanna is the only Indian surviving in the clay court Grand Slam as all others have suffered defeats.

