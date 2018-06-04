हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rafael Nadal

French Open: Rafael Nadal marches past Maximilian Marterer and into quarter-finals

Rafael Nadal continued his birthday celebrations by moving into the French Open quarter-finals on Monday, beating a determined Maximilian Marterer 6-3 6-2 7-6(4).

Nadal, who turned 32 on Sunday, fired 39 winners as he completed the victory in two hours and 30 minutes to set up a match with Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who had earlier beaten Kevin Anderson.

After roaring to a two-set lead, Nadal faced a stern test in the third with Marterer leading 3-1 at one point after breaking the Spaniard.

The German battled for every point in a bid to drag himself back into the contest.

Nadal, however, maintained composure in the decisive moments of the match to seal victory on his second match point as Marterer`s backhand went long.
 

