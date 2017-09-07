Garbine Muguruza becomes 24th player in history of WTA to earn the No.1 ranking

New Delhi: With first-seeded Karolina Pliskova losing her quarter-final encounter 6-7 (4-7), 3-6 to American 20th seed CoCo Vandeweghe in the Flushing Meadows in US Opne 2017, the Czech international lost her World No.1 title as she failed to defend her points. Ergo, Garbiñe Muguruza is all set to take the top spot when the new WTA rankings would release on Monday, September 11.

The last and final grand slam of the year started off with an astounding twist of tale in the women's circuit. Eight, there were eight contenders for the post of World No. 1 post in the WTA rankings chart – Current incumbent Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Muguruza, Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki, Johanna Konta, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Venus Williams. Apart from that was, of course, the defending champion Angelique Kerber.

But with every round unfolding, one or the other chipped off the race with Pliskova, Muguruza, and Svitolina roaring into week two of the tournament. However, while the Spaniard was stunned by Petra Kvitova in the fourth round, the other two lost their opportunites to grab the top spot in WTA rankings with defeats in the quater-final round.

Despite the loss, the 23-year-old Muguruza, who earlier this year clinched her maiden Wimbledon title, with 6300 points finished atop with none left to dethrone her. Romanian tennis ace Simona Halep is just few notches behind with 5965 points while Pliskova slipped down to position four with 5520 points.

Muguruza, who toppled down Pliskova after her mere eight weeks of reign, thus becomes the 24th player in history of the WTA to earn the No.1 ranking and the second Spaniard after Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario tio hold the World No. 1 rank since the introduction of computer rankings in 1975.

Incidentally, there are two spaniards at the top of Tennis rankings – Rafael Nadal in ATP rankings and now Muguruza in WTA rankings.