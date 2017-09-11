close
Garbine Muguruza joins US Open champion Rafael Nadal at No. 1 for Spain

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 23:38
Garbine Muguruza joins US Open champion Rafael Nadal at No. 1 for Spain
Twitter (@GarbiMuguruza)

New Delhi: The new tennis rankings are out. And it has been a sure delight for Spain. Reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza has been officially crowned as the new World No. 1 in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday. While fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal continues with his reign atop on the latest ATP Rankings.

It was right after Karolina Pliskova's quarter-final defeat 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 to America's CoCo Vandeweghe in US Open 2017 that assured Muguruza of the World No. 1 crown. She ergo became the 24th player in the history of the WTA to earn the No.1 ranking and the second Spaniard after Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario to hold the World No. 1 rank since the introduction of computer rankings in 1975.

With 6030 points the Spaniard stays few points clear of World No. 2 Simona Halep (5965). Pliskova, however, slipped down to the fourth spot with 5520 points. US Open champion Sloane Stephens has leaped high to grab the 17th spot. Venus Williams, on the other hand, is back to top-five in the women's circuit for the first time since 2011.

With Roger Federer's stunning loss in the quarterfinal round of the final Grand Slam tournament of the year to Juan Martin del Potro, Rafael Nadal was rest assured of keeping his World No. 1 title to himself. And now after grabbing his 16th Majors in the Flushing Meadows, the Spaniard stands well clear of his old nemesis (7505) with 9465 points. Federer is now World No. 2.

This is for the first time since 2003 that both top spots in the singles arena are of the same country. Andre Agassi and Serena Williams held the respective World No. 1 rank for America in 2003.  

