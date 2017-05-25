close
Geneva Open: Leander Paes-Scott Lipsky pair moves to semifinals after getting a walk-over

The Indo-American team will face next face top seeds Jean- Julien Rojer of The Netherlands and Romania's Horia Tecau in the final four contest.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 22:23
Geneva Open: Leander Paes-Scott Lipsky pair moves to semifinals after getting a walk-over

New Delhi: Indian tennis legend Leander Paes and his American partner Scott Lipsky progressed to the semifinals of the ATP Geneva Open after getting a walkover from Rogerio Dutra Silva and Paolo Lorenzi at Lyon on Thursday.

The Indo-American team will face next face top seeds Jean- Julien Rojer of The Netherlands and Romania's Horia Tecau in the final four contest.

Earlier, Paes and Lipsky had defeated Tommy Robredo and David Marrero 6-7 (3) 7-6(3) 10-4 in the first round of the Euro 482,060 clay court event.

