Geneva Open: Leander Paes-Scott Lipsky pair moves to semifinals after getting a walk-over

New Delhi: Indian tennis legend Leander Paes and his American partner Scott Lipsky progressed to the semifinals of the ATP Geneva Open after getting a walkover from Rogerio Dutra Silva and Paolo Lorenzi at Lyon on Thursday.

The Indo-American team will face next face top seeds Jean- Julien Rojer of The Netherlands and Romania's Horia Tecau in the final four contest.

Earlier, Paes and Lipsky had defeated Tommy Robredo and David Marrero 6-7 (3) 7-6(3) 10-4 in the first round of the Euro 482,060 clay court event.