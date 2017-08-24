Hugh Jackman meets Roger Federer, Twitter has a meltdown

New Delhi: Think Hollywood royalty meeting sporting royalty and the world gushing about it. Well that is exactly what happened when Hollywood heartthrob Hugh Jackman posted a picture with sporting ace Roger Federer.

Also in the picture are their better halves, Deborra-lee Furness, who is Jackman’s wife and an Australian actress, and Mirka Federer, (Roger) Federer’s wife, a one-time tennis player who now also manages her husband’s career.

Jackman and Federer are not just super successful in fields that are always under the spotlight but also two of the most popular men around the planet. It is popular in every sense, they are well-known and loved.

Twitter expectedly had a meltdown when Jackman posted a picture of the couples together and in about 12 hours, the tweet had around 12,000 likes.

Jackman is often cited by his fans as one of the unluckiest men to have never won an Oscar. The closest he came was when he was nominated for best actor for the film Les Miserables in 2013.

Federer of course is possibly the finest athlete in the modern era and probably the greatest tennis player in history. He has won 19 Majors, the most for any man in the sport.