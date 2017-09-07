I don't want to look like I am gonna be Roger Federer's boyfriend, says Rafael Nadal

New Delhi: There has been a growing enthusiasm over a Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal duel in the Flushing Meadows ever since the drwas for the US Open 2017 were announced. Well, the New York crowd would see it for the first time, US Open will witness it for the first time. But the World No.1, who felt that people have been too carried away with the pair's potential semi-final clash, said that he doesn't want to be Federer's boyfriend.

37. That is the number of times the two stalwards have faced each other in a tennis court with the Spaniard leadind the head-to-head tie 23-14. But none came off at the US Open 2017. Last month, the two were announced to be part of the same half of the draw, ergo a potential semi-final clash is destined owing to both being in the best of their forms.

After his quarter-final win over 19-eyar-old Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-2, Rafael Nadal was asked what does he admire most about Roger Federer on the court and off the court.

The Spaniard thought, rubbed his chin and replied, ""I don't want to look like I gonna be his boyfriend, no?" And the entire room echoed with laughter.

"We don't want to talk these kind of things before important match. We have a lot of respect for each other, no? We played a lot of times. I think we did important things for tennis. We appreciate that.

"We always had a good relationship. I think he always has been a great ambassador for tennis and for our sport, with good image, of course, and representing good values.

"One important thing that is a great example for kids, doing unbelievable well and doing it with the right attitude.

"That's something I admire as you can admire -- I think I answered already."

Watch the entire video here...

Much to the speculation, Argentine tennis ace Juan Martin del Porto stunned the former US Open champion 7-5 3-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 in the quarter-final round to set up a semi-final clash with Nadal. As for the Spaniard, one thing is to rest assured, his World No. 1 title remains with him as he would leave New York.