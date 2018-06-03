हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Paris

Impressive Caroline Garcia races into French Open last 16

Caroline Garcia suffered some late jitters but produced an impressive performance to beat Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1 6-3 and reach the last 16 of the French Open on Saturday.

PARIS: Caroline Garcia suffered some late jitters but produced an impressive performance to beat Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1 6-3 and reach the last 16 of the French Open on Saturday.

The seventh seed played neatly throughout, committing only 13 unforced errors -- three times less than in the previous round -- to set up a meeting with German Angelique Kerber or Belgian Kiki Bertens.

Garcia, who reached the quarter-finals here last year for her best Grand Slam result, raced through the opening set as Begu appeared unable to follow the Frenchwoman's high pace from the baseline.

Garcia, however, had trouble finishing it off as she needed 13 minutes to win the last game.

