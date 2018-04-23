Impressive Monte Carlo show pushes Alexander Zverev up to No. 3 in ATP rankings

Paris: Germany's Alexander Zverev moved up a place to third behind Rafael Nadal in the latest ATP rankings published on Monday. The 21-year-old displaced Marin Cilic after his progress to the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals won on Sunday for the 11th time by Nadal.

In the final, Nadal beat Japan's Kei Nishkori, who jumped 14 spots to 22nd.

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8770 points

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 8670

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5195 (+1)

4. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4985 (-1)

5. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4950

6. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 4470

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3755

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3390

9. John Isner (USA) 3125

10. David Goffin (BEL) 2930

11. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2305 (+1)

12. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2220 (+1)

13. Sam Querrey (USA) 2220 (+1)

14. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2200 (-3)

15. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2175 (+1)

16. Jack Sock (USA) 2155 (+1)

17. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2130 (-2)

18. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2060

19. Hyeon Chung (KOR) 1897

20. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 1840

21. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1835 (+1)

22. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 1835 (+14).