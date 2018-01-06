हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India announce women's tennis squad for Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group 1

Ankita Raina, Karman Kaun Thandi, Pranjala Yadlapalli and Prarthana Thombare are part of the squad that will compete in the event, to be held from February 7 to 10 at the RK Khanna Tennis Stadium.

IANS| Updated: Jan 06, 2018, 19:11 PM IST
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: India's women's tennis squad for the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group 1 event was announced on Saturday.

Ankita Raina, Karman Kaun Thandi, Pranjala Yadlapalli and Prarthana Thombare are part of the squad that will compete in the event, to be held from February 7 to 10 at the RK Khanna Tennis Stadium.

Rutuja Bhosle and Zeel Desai have been kept as reserves.

Ace doubles specialist Sania Mirza is not part of the group as she is bogged down by a right knee injury, due to which she will also miss the Australia Open.

Ankita Bhambri will play the role of captain and coach.

A total of eight teams will compete in the event. The teams will be divided in two pools. The two pool winners will face a play-off to determine the nation advancing to the World Group II Play-offs.

Apart from India, other teams are Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei, Japan, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea.

