close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India gets bye in first round for next year's Davis Cup

Featuring in the top half of the draw, China will hosts New Zealand in their first round and India will take on the winner of the February 2-4 tie in the second round.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 22:09
India gets bye in first round for next year&#039;s Davis Cup

London: Top seeded India on Wednesday got a bye in the first round of next year's Davis Cup in the Asia/Oceania group I as draw was made for the competition, dubbed as World Cup of tennis.

India had lost to hosts Canada 2-3 in the World Group play-offs in Edmonton to get back to Asian zone.

Featuring in the top half of the draw, China will hosts New Zealand in their first round and India will take on the winner of the February 2-4 tie in the second round.

It will be an away tie for India since they have already hosted China (March, 2005 in New Delhi) and New Zealand (February, 2017 in Pune). The second round will be held from April 6-8.

India have made four attempts in a row to make to the elite-16-nation World Group but could not cross the hurdle. India lost to Serbia (2014), Czech Republic (2015) and Spain (2016) before losing to Canada this year.

In the bottom half of the draw, Pakistan have been drawn against Korea while second seed Uzbekistan have got a bye.

TAGS

India TennisDavis CupAsia-Oceania Grouptennis news

From Zee News

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer lead Europe in inaugural Laver Cup
Tennis

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer lead Europe in inaugural Laver...

Rain threatens to end Rohit Sharma-Eden Gardens perfect love affair
cricket

Rain threatens to end Rohit Sharma-Eden Gardens perfect lov...

Virat Kohli hails PM Narendra Modi, sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore for revamped #KheloIndia
cricketOther Sports

Virat Kohli hails PM Narendra Modi, sports minister Rajyava...

New team from Kerala to play in I-League
Football

New team from Kerala to play in I-League

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Statistical preview
cricket

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Statistical preview

Jake LaMotta, real-life &#039;Raging Bull&#039; boxer, dies aged 95
Other Sports

Jake LaMotta, real-life 'Raging Bull' boxer, dies...

Watch: MS Dhoni&#039;s breathtaking shooting accuracy floors Kolkata Police officials
cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni's breathtaking shooting accuracy floor...

MS Dhoni&#039;s breathtaking shooting accuracy floors Kolkata Police officials
cricket

MS Dhoni's breathtaking shooting accuracy floors Kolka...

Real Madrid, Barcelona players dominate 2017 FIFA World XI shortlist
Football

Real Madrid, Barcelona players dominate 2017 FIFA World XI...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video