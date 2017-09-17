India trail 2-1 after Day 2 of Davis Cup tie versus Canada

New Delhi: India are trailing 2-1 after the second day of the Davis Cup tie versus hosts Canada in Edmonton. This after Rohan Bopanna and Purav Raja went down to Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil in a tough four-setter on Saturday. The Indians lost 5-7, 5-7, 7-5, 3-6. Eventually, it is down to the reverse singles matches on Sunday where India will need two wins out of two to win the tie.

Raja, who has made good progress on the circuit along with Divij Sharan, was superb at the net with his deft volley winners but limitations with his serve and baseline strokes hurt India badly. Drafted into the side in the last minute, Raja dropped serve five times in the match, twice while serving under pressure at 5-6 in the first two sets.

Bopanna's big serving game was also missing; he served five double faults in the team's total of 12. His single-handed backhand winners were nowhere to be seen.

However, he managed to hold serve under pressure, even when faced with a match-point in the 10th game of the third set. He neither got good support from Raja nor could he lift the game of his partner.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, who gave India a point on the opening day, will take on world number 51 Denis Shapovalov on Sunday before Yuki Bhambri locks horns with Brayden Schnur. (With PTI inputs)