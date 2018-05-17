हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yuki Bhambri

Indian star Yuki Bhambri out of Busan Open

Top Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri was on Thursday knocked out of the Busan Open by China's Ze Zhang, while a gritty N Sriram Balaji fought tooth and nail before losing a tight second round to second seed Attila Balazs at Samarkand Challenger.

Indian star Yuki Bhambri out of Busan Open
PTI

New Delhi: Top Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri was on Thursday knocked out of the Busan Open by China's Ze Zhang, while a gritty N Sriram Balaji fought tooth and nail before losing a tight second round to second seed Attila Balazs at Samarkand Challenger.

Second seed Yuki, playing his first tournament after winning the Challenger title at Santaizi in Taiwan, lost 4-6 3-6 to his 265th ranked Chinese opponent to whom he had never lost before.
It was the third match between the two players.

Balaji, who had qualified into the main draw, lost 6-7(5) 6-7(3) to his Hungarian challenger after a stiff two-hour four-minute battle. Balaji is also competing in the doubles event with Vishnu Vardhan.

Meanwhile, at the Heilbronn Challenger in Germany, India's Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and his Austrian partner Tristan-Samuel Weissborn reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3 6-4 win over Dustin Brown and Darian King.

However, at the Bordeaux Challenger in France, the second-seeded pair of Purav Raja and his French partner Fabrice Martin lost their quarterfinal match 3-6 5-7 to Argentine pair of Guillermo Duran and Maximo Gonzalez. 

Tags:
Yuki BhambriN Sriram BalajiBusan OpenSamarkand ChallengerTennis
Next
Story

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga withdraws from French Open

Must Watch