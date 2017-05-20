Indian Twitterati show no mercy while trolling Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza posted a promotional tweet on Friday to generate buzz about the smartphone One Plus 3T. Twitter erupted in reactions.

After Sania Mirza, in her tweet, claimed to have been using One Plus 3T for a month, a social media user pointed out that the tweet was posted from an iPhone.

The Twitterati showed no mercy whatsoever.

One Plus is a Chinese electronics manufacturer that primarily sells cell phones. One Plus 3T is one of their top models.

Following the trend followed by a lot of celebrities, Mirza was probably unaware that the every tweet made from the app on iPhone comes with the tag ‘via Twitter for iPhone’ to promote Apple.

The users of the microblogging site took notice that she was endorsing it out of sheer personal gains and was herself not using the smartphone product. This angered many, while others trolled her ruthlessly.

Sania Mirza is set to play in the semi-final match of the Italian Open today. Partnering Yaroslava Shvedova, the Indian is playing just her second tournament with the Kazakh and will look to build up some form before the French Open.