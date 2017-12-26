हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Injured Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga withdraws from season-opener in Doha

The 32-year-old, who was the 2008 Australian Open runner-up to Novak Djokovic, is still expected to play in the opening Grand Slam tournament of the year at Melbourne Park, which starts on January 15.

AFP| Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 22:29 PM IST
Comments |
Injured Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga withdraws from season-opener in Doha
Courtesy: Reuters

Doha: Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has pulled out of January's Australian Open warm-up event in Doha with a wrist injury, the tournament organisers announced today.

The 32-year-old, who was the 2008 Australian Open runner-up to Novak Djokovic, is still expected to play in the opening Grand Slam tournament of the year at Melbourne Park, which starts on January 15.

World number 15 Tsonga, who won the Doha tournament in 2012, struggled with a right knee problem in October before returning to form and fitness in the final weeks of the season -- winning in Antwerp and reaching the final at Vienna.

The tournament in Qatar starts on Monday.

Tags:
Jo-Wilfried TsongaFranceDohasports newstennis news
Next
Story

Written off as dead men walking, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal shine in 2017

Trending