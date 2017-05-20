close
Italian Open: Sania Mirza and Yaroslava Shvedova enter semi-finals

Rohan Bopanna and his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas suffered a major blow as they knocked out of the tournament.

ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 12:12
Italian Open: Sania Mirza and Yaroslava Shvedova enter semi-finals

New Delhi: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her partner Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan booked their place in the semi-finals of the Italian Open following a straight-sets victory in their women`s doubles clash on Friday.

The third seeded duo registered a convincing 6-4, 6-1 win over the Italian pair of Martina Trevisan and Sara Errani in a one-sided quarter-final clash that lasted only one hour and eight minutes .Mirza and Shvedova will now lock horns with the Taiwanese- Slovakian team of Chan Yung-jan and Martina Hingis for a place in the summit showdown.

For the new team of Mirza and Shvedova, who joined forces only last week, this will indeed be a tough challenge.In the men`s doubles clash, Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas suffered a major blow as they knocked out of the tournament after going down against fourth seeded pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.After going down in the first set, the Indian- Uruguayan duo bounced back in the second before slumping to a 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-2), 10-12 defeat to Herbert and Mahut in their last-eight encounter.Last month, Bopanna and Cueves swept aside the Spanish duo of Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez to clinch Monte Carlo Masters title.

TAGS

Sania MirzaItalian OpenSania Mirza Newstennis newsTennis

