Italy's Fabio Fognini advances to Brasil Open quarters

The World No. 20 will face Spain`s Guillermo Garcia Lopez on Thursday in the ATP 250 clay-court event

IANS| Updated: Mar 01, 2018, 14:56 PM IST
File photo of Fabio Fogini (Image: Twitter)

Brazil: Sao Paulo  Second seed Fabio Fognini of Italy advanced to the Brasil Open quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Portuguese qualifier Joao Domingues.

The World No. 20 will face Spain`s Guillermo Garcia Lopez on Thursday in the ATP 250 clay-court event. Lopez progressed by overcoming Argentinian Federico Delbonis 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Uruguayan third seed Pablo Cuevas beat Austrian Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-7 to set up a last-eight clash with Leonardo Mayer. The latter booked a quarterfinal berth courtesy of a 7-5, 6-4 win over Carlos Berlocq, also of Argentina.
 

