Naomi Osaka

In match filled with drama, Japan's Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams to win US Open

Serena Williams was handed a violation code when her coach was reportedly seen giving her instructions. The veteran tennis star was upset, outraged and eventually humbled.

Photo: Twitter/USOpen

Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams in straight sets (6-2, 6-4) in the summit clash of US Open to become Japan's first Grand Slam champion.

Osaka made history by delivering a strong performance on court on a day that saw dramatic events unfold when Serena had a sort of a meltdown after being handed a violation code. There were tears and screaming in what was an awkwardly chaotic US Open final but it was still a landmark for both Osaka and Japanese tennis.

Even when Osaka went on the podium to collect her trophy, there were jeers from several spectators who targeted Portuguese chair umpire Carlos Ramos for his in-game decision of handing a violation code to Serena. He apparently saw her coach making hand gestures towards her, prompting Ramos to take action.

Serena was visibly upset.

A number of incidents - including Serena smashing her racquet and calling Ramos a liar for stealing a point from her - cast a shadow over the proceedings.

 

 

Over at the other end though, Osaka seemed to maintain her composure and eventually walked away with the title and the winner's cheque for $3.8 million.

 

 

