हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tennis

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Divij Sharan ousted from Newport ATP event

India's challenge has ended in the doubles event of ATP Hall of Fame Open following defeats of Divij Sharan and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan with their respective partners in the semifinals in Newport, USA. 

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Divij Sharan ousted from Newport ATP event
Twitter@divijsharan

NEW DELHI: India's challenge has ended in the doubles event of ATP Hall of Fame Open following defeats of Divij Sharan and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan with their respective partners in the semifinals in Newport, USA. 

Second-seeded Divij and Jackson Withrow lost 3-6 4-6 to Jonathan Erlich and Artem Sitak in their semifinal while Jeevan and Austin Krajicek lost a tight match to Marcelo Arevalo and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.

India's challenge is still alive in the singles with Ramkumar Ramanathan to fight it out with America's Tim Smyczek for a place in his first ever ATP singles final. 

Somdev Devvarman was the last Indian to make it to the singles final on the ATP World Tour event. He had ended a runner-up to Kevin Anderson in 2011 in Johannesburg. IN 2009, he lost the Chennai Open title clash to Marin Cilic.

Tags:
TennisAssociation of Tennis ProfessionalsATP Hall of Fame OpenDivij SharanJeevan Nedunchezhiyan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close