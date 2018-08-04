हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tennis

Johanna Konta crashes out in Silicon Valley Classic, Victoria Azarenka retires hurt

Serena slayer Johanna Konta was sent packing from the Silicon Valley Classic on Friday when she suffered a 7-6(4) 6-3 quarter-final loss to fourth seed Elise Mertens.

Serena slayer Johanna Konta was sent packing from the Silicon Valley Classic on Friday when she suffered a 7-6(4) 6-3 quarter-final loss to fourth seed Elise Mertens.

The Briton had opened the tournament with a bang on Tuesday when she shocked 23-times grand slam champion Serena Williams 6-1 6-0, the worst loss of the American great’s career.

Konta was unable to recreate the magic, however, instead of squandering a 5-2 lead in the opening set against the Belgian before bowing out meekly.

Mertens, bidding for her fourth title of the year, moves into a semi-final against fifth-seeded Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu.

American Danielle Collins also moved into the semis after former world number one Victoria Azarenka retired injured when trailing 3-0 in the second set after claiming the first in a tiebreaker.

Collins reaches her second semi-final of the year and will play the winner of the late match between Venus Williams and Maria Sakkari.

