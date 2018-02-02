हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jordan Thompson, Yuki Bhambri head field for Chennai Open ATP Challenger

Australia's Jordan Thompson and India's Yuki Bhambri head the field for the Chennai Open ATP Challenger tennis tournament commencing here on February 12.

PTI| Updated: Feb 02, 2018, 20:27 PM IST
Bhambri is one of the favourites at the event. (PTI)

Chennai: Australia's Jordan Thompson and India's Yuki Bhambri head the field for the Chennai Open ATP Challenger tennis tournament commencing here on February 12.

Thompson, ranked 94 in the ATP rankings, will be the top seed while Bhambri the second-seed, a TNTA release said.

The cut-off for the singles draw in the USD 50,000 tournament is 277.

The other Indians in the main draw are Saketh Myneni, Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

Four more Indian players are likely to be handed wild cards into the main draw, the release added.

Spain's Marcel Granollers, a regular at the Chennai Open ATP tournament, ranked 138th currently, and Korea's Soonwoo Kwon, are likely to be seeded three and four.

The qualifying rounds will begin on February 10 while the singles final will be held on February 17.

