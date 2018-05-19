हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Juan Martin del Potro

Juan Martin del Potro doubt for Roland Garros

World number six Juan Martin del Potro could be a doubt for Roland Garros after sustaining a groin strain in Rome.

Juan Martin del Potro doubt for Roland Garros
Twitter

Paris: World number six Juan Martin del Potro could be a doubt for Roland Garros after sustaining a groin strain in Rome.

The Argentinian, a former US Open winner and Olympic silver medallist, retired from his third-round match against David Goffin at the Italian Open on Thursday.

"After the medical examinations today it has been determined that I suffered a groin strain (grade 1) in Rome," Del Potro tweeted late Friday.

"I have started to do rehab and will evaluate the situation in the upcoming days to decide whether I play the French Open."

Roland Garros runs from May 27 to June 10.

Tags:
Juan Martin del PotroFrench OpenRoland GarrosTennisDavid GoffinRomeItalian Open
Next
Story

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic to meet for 51st time in Rome

Must Watch