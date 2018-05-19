Juan Martin del Potro doubt for Roland Garros

Paris: World number six Juan Martin del Potro could be a doubt for Roland Garros after sustaining a groin strain in Rome.

The Argentinian, a former US Open winner and Olympic silver medallist, retired from his third-round match against David Goffin at the Italian Open on Thursday.

"After the medical examinations today it has been determined that I suffered a groin strain (grade 1) in Rome," Del Potro tweeted late Friday.

"I have started to do rehab and will evaluate the situation in the upcoming days to decide whether I play the French Open."

Roland Garros runs from May 27 to June 10.