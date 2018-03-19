Juan Martin del Potro lives a dream by beating Roger Federer for Indian Wells title

Indian Wells: Juan Martin Del Potro stunned world No. 1 Roger Federer 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/2) to win the ATP Indian Wells Masters tournament on Sunday.

The 29-year-old from Argentina handed Federer his first match defeat of 2018 and extended his own win streak to 11 matches as he captured his second ATP Tour title in a row after a triumph this month in Acapulco.

"I'm still shaking," Del Potro said. "It's difficult to describe with words. It's like a dream. After all my problems, after all my surgeries, I couldn't believe I'm here winning a Masters 1000 and beating Roger. It's amazing."

Del Potro survived three match points before clinching the championship in a third set tiebreaker, ending a two-hour-42-minute marathon contest on the main stadium court.

He won the first five points of the third set tiebreaker then closed it out when Federer smacked a forehand long.

What a battle today. Congrats on a fantastic tournament and match, @delpotrojuan pic.twitter.com/bqf4LyL1B8 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 19, 2018

Del Potro was competing in his first Indian Wells final since 2013 when he lost to Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

This is just Del Potro's seventh win over Federer in 25 career meetings.

Del Potro is back in the top 10 in rankings this season after dropping to No. 1,045 before beginning his comeback from three left wrist surgeries in 2016.