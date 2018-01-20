हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Juan Martin Del Potro, Maria Sharapova and Alexander Zverev exit Australian Open

Veteran Tomas Berdych reached the round of 16 for the 10th time at the Australian Open with a straight sets win over Juan Martin Del Potro on Saturday.

AFP| Updated: Jan 20, 2018, 16:14 PM IST
Comments |
Juan Martin Del Potro, Maria Sharapova and Alexander Zverev exit Australian Open
Del Potro was no match for Tomas Berdych.(IANS)

Veteran Tomas Berdych reached the round of 16 for the 10th time at the Australian Open with a straight sets win over Juan Martin Del Potro on Saturday.

The 32-year Czech eliminated the 12th-seeded Argentine 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in 2hr 16min on Hisense Arena.

Berdych, who has played in the semi-finals twice in Melbourne, will face Italian journeyman Fabio Fognini in their first Grand Slam match in Monday`s fourth round.

Berdych served up 20 aces, broke serve seven times and hit 52 winners with 28 unforced errors.

"I think I was well prepared and I stuck with my plan and I`m glad as I can stand here as a winner today," Berdych said on court.

"Juan Martin is a great competitor and I`m glad he is back after all the injuries that he's had. Tennis was missing him and it' s great that he' s back."

Maria Sharapova was also shown the door by Angelique Kerber. The Russian was no match for the German, flopping 6-1, 6-3 in a battle of the former champions.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev was another high-profile casualty on day six, beaten in five sets by South Korea's Chung Hyeon to continue his miserable Grand Slam form.

Tags:
Juan Martin de PotroTennisAustralian OpenMaria SharapovaAlexander Zverev
Next
Story

Australian Open: Brave Simona Halep wins marathon to reach fourth round

Trending