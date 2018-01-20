Juan Martin Del Potro, Maria Sharapova and Alexander Zverev exit Australian Open

Veteran Tomas Berdych reached the round of 16 for the 10th time at the Australian Open with a straight sets win over Juan Martin Del Potro on Saturday.

The 32-year Czech eliminated the 12th-seeded Argentine 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in 2hr 16min on Hisense Arena.

Berdych, who has played in the semi-finals twice in Melbourne, will face Italian journeyman Fabio Fognini in their first Grand Slam match in Monday`s fourth round.

Berdych served up 20 aces, broke serve seven times and hit 52 winners with 28 unforced errors.

"I think I was well prepared and I stuck with my plan and I`m glad as I can stand here as a winner today," Berdych said on court.

"Juan Martin is a great competitor and I`m glad he is back after all the injuries that he's had. Tennis was missing him and it' s great that he' s back."

Maria Sharapova was also shown the door by Angelique Kerber. The Russian was no match for the German, flopping 6-1, 6-3 in a battle of the former champions.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev was another high-profile casualty on day six, beaten in five sets by South Korea's Chung Hyeon to continue his miserable Grand Slam form.