Karen Khachanov outplays Tomas Berdych to reach Marseille Open final

Russian Karen Khachanov outplayed Czech Tomas Berdych 6-3 6-2 to reach the Marseille Open final on Saturday, setting up a title showdown with Frenchman Lucas Pouille.

AFP| Updated: Feb 25, 2018, 17:17 PM IST
World number 47 Khachanov was impeccable on serve, saving the meagre three break points Berdych had throughout the duel.

The 21-year-old has now beaten former world number four Berdych in both their meetings having also prevailed at last year`s French Open.

Pouille reached his second final of the season after a 6-3 7-6(6) defeat of Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka.

