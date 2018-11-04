हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ATP Finals

Kei Nishikori to replace Juan Martin Del Potro at ATP Finals

Nishikori will join Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev, Kevin Anderson, Marin Cilic and Dominic Thiem at the elite eight-player event.

Kei Nishikori to replace Juan Martin Del Potro at ATP Finals
Image Credits: Reuters

Argentina`s Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from the season-ending ATP Finals and will be replaced by Japan`s Kei Nishikori, organisers of the London event said on Saturday.

World number four Del Potro is still sidelined with a right knee injury sustained in Shanghai last month.

Nishikori will join Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev, Kevin Anderson, Marin Cilic and Dominic Thiem at the elite eight-player event.

"It`s frustrating for me not to be able to compete in London," Del Potro, who last played in the event in 2013 since when he has been plagued by injuries, said in an ATP statement.

"It`s a very special tournament and I`ve tried everything possible to get my knee better. The rehabilitation is making good progress, but I need more time."

"Of course, it`s disappointing for me right now, but I had a very good season overall."

Nishikori will be making his fourth appearance at London`s O2 Arena where he reached the semi-finals in 2014 and 2016.

"First of all I want to wish @delpotrojuan a speedy recovery," the 28-year-old said on Twitter. "He had an amazing year. Second I am very excited to join the London field."

"I started my year with challengers and missed the Aussie Open and Indian Wells. Very proud of the way the year turned out."

Tags:
ATP FinalsJuan Martin del PotroNovak DjokovicRafael Nadal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close