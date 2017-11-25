Kei Nishikori vows to come back stronger after injury layoff

Tokyo: Japan`s Kei Nishikori is hopeful of returning from his lengthy injury layoff at the start of 2018 and looking forward to challenging for major titles and a place in the top five next season.

The 27-year-old was ranked ninth in the world before sustaining a season-ending wrist injury ahead of the Cincinnati Masters in August and joined a host of top players including Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka on the sidelines.

Nishikori says he might return at January`s Brisbane International, the Australian Open warm-up where he finished runner-up earlier this year, but is wary of rushing his recovery.

"I can`t say when I`ll heal from my injury so I`m trying not to rush anything," Nishikori told Japanese media.

"I`m aiming for the Brisbane International but it could be February, or even March, who knows. I want to make sure I`m in top form when I`m back on tour so I`m in a position to win a Masters or grand slam title.

"I also hope I`m mentally stronger and hungrier next season."

Nishikori, who underwent elbow surgery and was sidelined for almost a year in 2009, chose rehabilitation instead of surgery to treat his wrist injury.

"There was a lot of good that came from this experience. If it weren`t for the injury I wouldn`t have undergone a rehab period in Europe," Nishikori added.

"I wouldn`t have met the physical trainer who introduced me to a conditioning method that was new to me. I feel like it could change my body."

Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer made successful returns from injury in 2017, winning six and seven titles respectively to re-establish themselves at the top of the game.

"I know I`m getting tougher, so I`m actually looking forward to the challenge," Nishikori added.

"With Federer and Nadal back and younger players raising their game, the level of play has risen.

"I know I`ve been away from competition for about six months because of my injury, but I hope to make it back into the top five. I know I can."