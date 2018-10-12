हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shanghai Masters

Ken Nishikori is 'tough' to play, says Roger Federer ahead of Shanghai quarters

Federer is hopeful that his close wins against Spain`s Bautista Agut and Daniil Medvedev of Russia would be helpful while facing the world number twelve on Friday.

Ken Nishikori is &#039;tough&#039; to play, says Roger Federer ahead of Shanghai quarters
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Ahead of his quarter-final clash against Japan`s Kei Nishikori in the ongoing Shanghai Masters, twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has stated that the former is a "tough" opponent to play against.

The 37-year-old further hoped that his close wins against Spain`s Bautista Agut and Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the previous clashes of the tournament would be helpful while facing the world number twelve on Friday.

"As we know with Kei`s game, once he finds his range and his rhythm, he`s very tough to play. I think it`s going to be a tough match," ATP quoted Federer, as saying.

"I hope it`s going to help me that I played against [Daniil] Medvedev and also Bautista Agut, two really good baseliners, to be honest. From that standpoint, I feel like I found a rhythm. Now it`s just up to me to play a good match myself. I need to focus a lot on my serve to make sure I can always keep the upper hand there," he added.

While Federer had advanced into the quarter-final of the Shanghai Masters after beating Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in their pre-quarters clash, Nishikori cruised past Sam Querrey of America 7-6, 6-4 to book his place in the last eight of the tournament. 

Shanghai MastersRoger FedererKei Nishikori

