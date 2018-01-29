Leander Paes back in doubles top-50 after Newport Beach title win

New Delhi: Veteran star Leander Paes on Monday regained his place in the top-50, courtesy Challenger title win at the Newport Beach event, as he jumped 14 places to 47 in the latest rankings.

Paes had partnered American James Cerretani for the Newport Beach tournament, which fetched him 125 ranking points. This week he is playing at the $125,000 Dallas event, for which he has partnered Briton Joe Salisbury.

Rohan Bopanna is India’s top-ranked doubles player at number 20 after losing a place and is followed by left-hander Divij Sharan, who has gained three places to get to a career- best 45.

In the singles, Yuki Bhambri, who qualified for main draw of the just-concluded Australian Open and lost in first round, gained eight places to be ranked 118.

Bhambri is followed by Ramkumar Ramanathan (140, +1), Sumit Nagal (218, -1), Prajnesh Gunneswran (244, +3) and N Sriram Balaji (391, +2).