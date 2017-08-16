close
Leander Paes crashes out of Cincinnati Open doubles

The Indo-German pair fought hard before losing 6-2 6(2)-7 6-10 to their Spanish rivals in a closely-fought contest, which lasted an hour and 21 minutes.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 13:35
New Delhi: India's Leander Paes and his German partner Alexander Zverev went down to the Spanish duo of Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez in a men's doubles first round match to bow out of the Cincinnati Open.

The Spaniards will next take on fourth seeded American twins Bob and Mike Bryan in the second round.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig of Croatia have got a first round bye.

Leander PaesTennisCincinnati Open

