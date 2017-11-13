Leander Paes, Purav Raja lift Knoxville Challenger title

Tennessee: Indian tennis duo of Leander Paes and Purav Raja lifted the Knoxville Challenger title after clinching a fighting win in the finals of the men's doubles event here last evening.

The top-seeded pair fought hard in two consecutive tie-breakers to defeat the American-Australian duo of James Cerretani and John Patrick Smith 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 in the summit showdown of the USD 75,000 hard-court event at the indoor Goodfriend Tennis Center.

It is Paes and Raja`s first-ever title after joining forces in August this year.

Earlier, Paes won three Challenger-level titles this season pairing with Canadian Adil Shamasdin and American Scott Lipsky.

Raja, before partnering with Paes, had sealed the Bordeaux Challenger title with Divij Sharan besides making it to the summit showdown of the Chennai Open.