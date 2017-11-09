हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Leander Paes-Purav Raja reach doubles quarters in Knoxville, Divij Sharan out

Top-seeded Indian team of Leander Paes and Purav Raja moved into the quarterfinals of the Knoxville Challenger but in-form Divij Sharan was ousted from the Bratislava event with his partner.

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 09, 2017, 12:36 PM IST
Comments |
Leander Paes (PTI)

Paes and Raja, who are yet to win a title together since joining forces, advanced with a 6-2, 6-4 win over American team of Kevin King and Bradley Klahn in just 55 minutes.

They next face British team of Liam Broady and Marcus Willis, who advanced when their opponents - Darian King and Michael Mmoh - retired midway into the contest due to a knee issue with Mmoh.

Sharan and his Russian partner Mikhail Elgin bowed out of the USD 75000 event following a 4-7, 7-6(4), 4-10 defeat against Sander Arends and Antonio Sancic in the last-eight pair stage.

Sharan will now compete in two home events - KPIT Challenger in Pune and the Bangaore Open.

