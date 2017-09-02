close
Leander Paes-Purav Raja win US Open opener; Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza lose respective matches

On Day 5 of the US Open on Friday, four Indian players played in the men’s doubles. There was also one representation in the mixed doubles section.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 14:34
New Delhi: Five Indians were in action on Day 5 of the US Open on Friday. All five of them turned out playing doubles. While four players played in men’s doubles, there was one representation in the mixed doubles section.

Leander Paes and Purav Raja combined to win their doubles opener. Paes and Raja beat Janko Tipsarevic and Viktor Troicki 6-1, 6-3 to ease into the second round of the last Major of the year.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna and Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas, squandered a one-set advantage to go down to the former Australian Open winners Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 47 minutes in the doubles second round match.

Also, Sania Mirza and her mixed doubles partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia lost to the Latvian-French pair of Jelena Ostapenko and Fabrice Martin 7-5, 3-6, 6-10.

Both are however, still in the tournament - Bopanna will play the first of his mixed doubles match with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Sania and her Chinese partner Peng Shuai will look to advance to the second round of women's doubles.

Another Indian in the fray, Divij Sharan and his German partner Andre Begemann lost 4-6, 4-6 to Spaniards Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez in the men's doubles round one match. (With IANS inputs)

US OpenLeander PaesSania MirzaRohan Bopanna

