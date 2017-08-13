close
Leander Paes set to be left out of Davis Cup squad for Canada tie

India will take on Canada in September and the squad for the tie will be announced on Monday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 18:57
New Delhi: In what may be a significant move in the scheme of things on how Leander Paes views his career going ahead, the veteran is set to be left out of the Davis Cup squad for the Canada tie.

According to media reports, Paes will not make the team which will see a return of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni who were not a part of India’s last Davis Cup battle (against Uzbekistan) due to injury.

India will take on Canada in September and the squad for the tie will be announced on Monday. The 44-year-old Paes was included in the six-man squad for the previous tie against Uzbekistan in Bengaluru in April this year but was left out of the final four by the new captain Mahesh Bhupathi.

Upset and embarrassed, Paes had left the venue mid-way into the tie, prompting Bhupathi to reveal on Facebook that he had never promised Paes a spot in the final four and that his action was final nail in the coffin.

The AITA does not want a repeat of any such unsavoury incident and also that Paes is now behind three Indian players - Rohan Bopanna (21), Divij Sharan (53) and Purav Raja (54) - in the rankings, the winner of the 18 Grand Slam titles is not to be considered by the committee. (With wires inputs)

