Live: US Open, Women's Singles final - Sloane Stephens vs Madison Keys

12:40 AM IST: Meanwhile, Switzerland`s Martina Hingis and Britain`s Jamie Murray fought off a match point to defeat Hao-Ching Chan and Michael Venus 6-1 4-6 (10-8) to claim the Mixed Doubles title. The Swiss legend also has the chance to add the Women's Doubles title with partner Chan Yung-jan. The second seeds will take on seventh-seeded Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova later today

12:25 AM IST: Here are the key facts ahead of the big final:

Sloane Stephens (USA)

Birth Date - 20 March 1993

Birthplace - Plantation, FL

Residence - Ft. Lauderdale, FL, USA

Height - 5 ft. 7 in. (1.7 meters)

Weight - 135 lbs. (61.4 kilos)

Plays - Right Handed

Turned pro - 2007

Best finishes in Grand Slams

Australian Open - SF (2013)

French Open - 4R (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)

Wimbledon - QF (2013)

US Open - 4R (2013)

Career singles titles - 4

Sloane Stephens’ road to the final

Round 1: defeated Roberta Vinci (ITA) 7-5, 6-1

Round 2: defeated Dominika Cibulkova [11] (SVK) 6-2, 5-7, 6-3

Round 3: defeated Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6-2, 6-4

Round 4: defeated Julia Goerges [30] (GER) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Quarter-finals: defeated Anastasija Sevastova [16] (LAT) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4)

Semi-finals: defeated Venus Williams [9] (USA) 6-1, 0-6, 7-5

Madison Keys (USA), seeded 15

Birth Date - 17 February 1995

Birthplace - Rock Island, IL

Residence - Boca Raton, FL, USA

Height - 5 ft. 10 in. (1.78 meters)

Weight - 145 lbs. (65.9 kilos)

Plays - Right Handed

Turned pro - 2009

Best finishes in Grand Slams

Australian Open - SF (2015)

French Open - 4R (2016)

Wimbledon - QF (2015)

US Open - 4R (2015, 16)

Career singles titles - 3

Madison Keys’ road to the final

Round 1: defeated Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-3, 7-6 (8-6)

Round 2: defeated Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-3, 6-4

Round 3: defeated Elena Vesnina [17] (RUS) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

Round 4: defeated Elina Svitolina [4] (UKR) 7-6 (7-2), 1-6, 6-4

Quarter-finals: defeated Kaia Kanepi (EST) 6-3, 6-3

Semi-finals: defeated CoCo Vandeweghe [20] (USA) 6-1, 6-2

12:00 AM IST: So who starts as the favourite today?

Seeding tells Keys, but Stephens, who has a 1-0 advantage in their head-to-head record. Stephens beat Keys in straight sets 6-4, 6-2; in the second round of Miami Open, 2015.

In an all-American final, friends Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys, will take on each other in their first ever Grand Slam summit clash. Both the players have struggled with serious injuries just months ago, but produced stunning displays to book a date with tennis history.

Unseeded Stephens, who missed 11 months with a left foot injury before returning in July, outlasted seven-time Slam champion Venus Williams 6-1, 0-6, 7-5 in the semis. 15th seed Keys, who had left wrist surgery for the second time in 10 months after a first-round French Open exit, routed fellow American and 20th seed CoCo Vandeweghe 6-1, 6-2 in 66 minutes to complete the first all-American US Open final since Serena Williams beat sister Venus in 2002.

This final has been billed as the start of a new era in American women's tennis with both the Williams sisters at the wrong side of the 30's. The all-conquering Williams sisters have dominated women's tennis for nearly two decades, capturing 30 Grand Slam singles titles between them – Serena for 23 and seven for Venus. There there were 14 doubles titles too.

In their shadows, many a great players have failed to reach the promised heights, but now, it's different for both Stephens and Keys. They are fortunate enough to compete at a time when the Williams sisters have shown visible wane in their respective games.

New Delhi: Welcome to our live coverage of US Open 2017, Women's Singles final between Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys.