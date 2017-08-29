close
Mahesh Bhupathi's 'years of hard work' wasted by wife Lara Dutta in Mumbai rain

Torrential rain accompanied by strong winds pummelled Mumbai today, disrupting rail, road and air services, uprooting trees, swamping homes, and bringing the megapolis to its knees.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 21:40
Mahesh Bhupathi&#039;s &#039;years of hard work&#039; wasted by wife Lara Dutta in Mumbai rain
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Such is the plight of Mumbaikars this rainy season that souveniers are not even spared in their bid to stay dry. On Tuesday, doubles legend Mahesh Bhupathi found himself complaining to wife Lara Dutta for using towels from major tournaments to stop rain water from entering their house.

Dutta tweeted a photo where Bhupathi’s Wimbledon, US Open, Australian Open and French Open towels were kept on the floor to check the flow of water.

She wrote, Putting our Wimbledon,US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use!@Maheshbhupathi #MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks!”

But the 12-time Grand Slam champion was certainly not amused, and he quickly replied, "Are u kidding me !!!! That's years of hard work".

Twiterratis were, however, quick to join the husband-wife banter. Here are some notable comments:

People's woes were compounded by the high tide that prevented natural drainage of water into the sea.

Thousands of vehicles were stranded on arterial roads in Lower Parel, Dadar, Kurla, Andheri, Khar West, Ghatkopar, Sion and Hindmata areas that were under knee to waist deep water for several hours, many having broken down.

In 2006, he became the first Indian to win a Grand Slam title, with Rika Hiraki at the Australian Open mixed doubles.

In a celebrated career, Bhupathi had won the Australian Open twice (both mixed doubles), French Open four times (two men's and two mixed doubles), Wimbledon thrice (two mixed and one men's doubles) and the US Open also thrice (two mixed and one men's doubles).

Post-retirement, he founded International Premier Tennis League. He is currently India's non-playing Davis Cup captain.

TAGS

Mumbai rainLara DuttaMahesh BhupathiWimbledonUS OpenAustralian OpenFrench Opentoweltennis news

