Stuttgart: France's Caroline Garcia stunned Maria Sharapova 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 on Tuesday to knock the five-time Grand Slam winner out in the first round of the Stuttgart Grand Prix.

Sharapova, ranked 41, reached the semi-finals a year ago when she made her return from a 15-month doping ban.

The Russian crowd favourite made just two unforced errors as she dominated the opening set before Garcia fought back to win in two-and-three-quarter hours.