close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Maria Sharapova hits back at Caroline Wozniacki over ‘Centre Court’ remark

Soon after Wozniacki attacked Sharapova over the ‘Centre Court’ scheduling for the Russian star at the ongoing US Open, the latter has come hard at the Danish player, taking a swipe at her being knocked out early in the  tournament. While Sharapova has entered the fourth round in New York, Wozniacki was knocked out in the second round.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 18:21
Maria Sharapova hits back at Caroline Wozniacki over ‘Centre Court’ remark

New Delhi: There is no sighting of Maria Sharapova and Caroline Wozniacki offering an olive branch to each other as their verbal dingdong continues off court.

Soon after Wozniacki attacked Sharapova over the ‘Centre Court’ scheduling for the Russian star at the ongoing US Open, the latter has come hard at the Danish player, taking a swipe at her being knocked out early in the  tournament. While Sharapova has entered the fourth round in New York, Wozniacki was knocked out in the second round.

Sharapova hit back at Wozniacki over a US Open scheduling row on Friday, saying of her bitter Danish rival: "I'm in the 4th round. I don't know where she is."

Wozniacki was furious that her second round match was played on an outside court while five-time major winner Sharapova was playing all of hers in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Danish woman said it was "unacceptable and questionable" for Sharapova, who is playing her first Grand Slam since the end of a drugs ban, to be given the showpiece court.

"With regards to scheduling, as you know, I don't make the schedule," said Sharapova after reaching the fourth round with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Sofia Kenin of the United States.

"I'm a pretty big competitor. If you put me out in the parking lot of Queens in New York City, I'm happy to play there. That's not what matters to me. All that matters to me is I'm in the fourth round. Yeah, I'm not sure where she is." (With AFP inputs)

TAGS

Maria SharapovaCaroline WozniackiUS Open

From Zee News

Watch: Dwayne Smith hits Shane Watson for back-to-back sixes to reach hundred in CPL
cricket

Watch: Dwayne Smith hits Shane Watson for back-to-back sixe...

Sri Lanka vs India, 5th ODI: Statistical Preview
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka vs India, 5th ODI: Statistical Preview

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina face uncertain future as Team India harps on fitness
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina face uncertain future as Team In...

David John to be interim coach of Indian men’s hockey team
Other Sports

David John to be interim coach of Indian men’s hockey team

Lasith Malinga rues &#039;lost generation&#039;, urges Sri Lanka to back struggling team
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Lasith Malinga rues 'lost generation', urges Sri...

Hockey India sacks men&#039;s national team coach Roelant Oltmans
Other Sports

Hockey India sacks men's national team coach Roelant...

See pic: Virender Sehwag finds birthday boy Ishant Sharma&#039;s trainer
cricket

See pic: Virender Sehwag finds birthday boy Ishant Sharma...

India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 5th ODI: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricketIndia tour of Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 5th ODI: Live streaming, TV listin...

Watch: Arjuna Awardees Harmanpreet Kaur, Cheteshwar Pujara thank fans for unconditional love
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Watch: Arjuna Awardees Harmanpreet Kaur, Cheteshwar Pujara...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video