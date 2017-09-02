Maria Sharapova hits back at Caroline Wozniacki over ‘Centre Court’ remark

New Delhi: There is no sighting of Maria Sharapova and Caroline Wozniacki offering an olive branch to each other as their verbal dingdong continues off court.

Soon after Wozniacki attacked Sharapova over the ‘Centre Court’ scheduling for the Russian star at the ongoing US Open, the latter has come hard at the Danish player, taking a swipe at her being knocked out early in the tournament. While Sharapova has entered the fourth round in New York, Wozniacki was knocked out in the second round.

Sharapova hit back at Wozniacki over a US Open scheduling row on Friday, saying of her bitter Danish rival: "I'm in the 4th round. I don't know where she is."

Wozniacki was furious that her second round match was played on an outside court while five-time major winner Sharapova was playing all of hers in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Danish woman said it was "unacceptable and questionable" for Sharapova, who is playing her first Grand Slam since the end of a drugs ban, to be given the showpiece court.

"With regards to scheduling, as you know, I don't make the schedule," said Sharapova after reaching the fourth round with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Sofia Kenin of the United States.

"I'm a pretty big competitor. If you put me out in the parking lot of Queens in New York City, I'm happy to play there. That's not what matters to me. All that matters to me is I'm in the fourth round. Yeah, I'm not sure where she is." (With AFP inputs)