Maria Sharapova on the rise, Rome winner Elina Svitolina stays put

Paris: Maria Sharapova's run to the Italian Open semi-finals has earned her an 11-place jump to 29th in the latest WTA rankings on Monday.

While Sharapova was moving up the charts Elina Svitolina remained at number four despite her successful title defence in Rome.

Beaten finalist Simona Halep retains her number one spot with Caroline Wozniacki in second and Garbine Muguruza in third.

For Sharapova, this latest jump came after her 12-rung climb following her progress to the quarter-finals in Madrid the week before.

The Russian former world number one and five time Grand Slam champion is hitting her stride just at the right time with the French Open starting next Monday.

Latest WTA rankings on May 21

1. Simona Halep (ROM) 7,270 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6,935

3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 6,010

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,505

5. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 5,382 (+1)

6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,335 (-1)

7. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 5,170

8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,550

9. Venus Williams (USA) 4,201

10. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,164

11. Julia G?rges (GER) 3,090

12. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3,040

13. Madison Keys (USA) 2,826 (+1)

14. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 2,825 (-1)

15. Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 2,533 (+1)

16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,525 (+1)

17. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2,328 (+1)

18. Kiki Bertens (NED) 2,250 (-3)

19. Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) 2,225

20. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2,225

Selected

29. Maria Sharapova (RUS) 1,513 (+11)