Maria Sharapova opens up on her relationship with Grigor Dimitrov

New Delhi: They were once the hottest couple in tennis town. And yet there is very little known on the details of the relationship that Maria Sharapova and Grigor Dimitrov had. We know that they dated for two years between 2013 and 2015 and were simply the most good-looking sporting couple but for the first time, some beans have been spilled on the high-profile relationship.

Foxsports Australia quotes an extract from Sharapova’s “Unstoppable” in which the Russain tennis star writes, “I googled Grigor’s name to find his age. Was he even legal? Twenty-one. Barely. Give him my e-mail. I remembered noticing a kid walking through Wimbledon village, tall, skinny, and carrying a type of good-looking grin that says he knows he is good-looking.”

She further wrote, “I remembered telling my coach, ‘Thank goodness he didn’t exist in my generation’, that would have been dangerous. Dangerously distracting. “A few back-and-forths with e-mail, and Grigor asked for my number.”

She also added, “Our messages turned into phone calls, our phone calls into Skype calls. Within days he asked me if I would be his girlfriend. It caught me off guard. I wasn’t ready for anything like that. He said he would wait until I was ready. ‘I’ll wait. I know what I want and I want you.’ Weeks rolled into months and there was nothing that could stop us.”