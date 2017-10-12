Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Maria Sharapova storms into Tianjin Open quarterfinals

The Russian former world No. 1 defeated Magda Linette of Poland 7-5, 6-3 and will next play either Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele or fifth seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

AFP| Last Updated: Oct 12, 2017, 13:50 PM IST
Courtesy: Twitter

Tianjin: Maria Sharapova surged into the Tianjin Open quarterfinals on Thursday as she pursues her first tournament victory since return from a doping ban.

The Russian former world number one defeated Magda Linette of Poland 7-5, 6-3 and will next play either Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele or fifth seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

The 30-year-old Sharapova has been on the comeback trail since April after serving a 15-month suspension for taking the banned substance meldonium.

Sharapova, a five-time major-winner, is now ranked a lowly 86 in the world and she needed a wildcard to enter the Tianjin tournament.

She saw off 71st-ranked Linette in just over 98 minutes to reach only her second quarterfinal since her return to action. 

